STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will protest on Bommai’s home turf demanding 2A reservation status: Panchamsalis

Community leaders meet Bommai, express displeasure over not granting 2A status

Published: 07th June 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of a protest by Panchamsalis in February last year

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders of the Panchamsali Lingayat community are sabre rattling again and on Monday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, expressing their strong displeasure over not granting the 2A reservation status to the community. They reminded Bommai that all the deadlines set by the state government to provide them with the reservation status as the most backward class have expired. They said they would hold a protest in front of his residence at his constituency Shiggaon to express their displeasure. Bommai responded to them, saying he would look into their demand along with the requests of Halumatha-Kuruba, Valmiki and other communities to include them in various reservation categories. But the Panchamsali leaders were in no mood to listen to any promises.

The leaders, Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Vinay Kulkarni, have spoken in strong terms and warned that the community will be displeased if the authorities fail to act on their promises. They have been complaining that the government has done little to address their concerns. 

Psephologists said the community has a presence in around 150 constituencies in the state and form the mainstay in at least 50 constituencies in four districts where they are present in significant numbers. By their sheer numbers, they can damage the poll prospects of any party. 

The Panchamsalis are a power to reckon with, Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji warned, and said they have the support of Gowda Lingayats, Malai Gowdas, Deksha Lingayats and other smaller communities who all come under the larger Panchamsali umbrella. 

What is interesting is that almost 80 per cent of the community supported the BJP in 2008 and 2018. On both occasions, BJP was able to come to power largely because of their backing. Now, the promise of 2A status to the community has become the Achilles heel for the BJP, while the opposition Congress could exploit this opportunity to its advantage in the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamsalis Basavaraj Bommai 2A reservation
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp