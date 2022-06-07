Woman arrested for attack on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High Grounds police arrested a woman in connection with a recent incident in which farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked, and his face was smeared with black ink. The accused has been identified as Umadevi, a resident of Hebbal, and sister of Shivakumar, who was arrested on the day of the incident.

Tikait, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, was attacked at Gandhi Bhavan on May 30, when he had come to attend a farmers’ meeting and address a press conference. Police had arrested three persons in connection with the incident.“As investigations established the role of Umadevi in the incident, she was detained for questioning on Sunday. Based on her confession, she was arrested on Monday. We are questioning her further,” the police added.