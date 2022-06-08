BJP, Congress trade chaddis, new lot comes from Mysuru 

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka, which has been a witness to several protests from hijab row to revision of textbooks over the last few months, has seen a new addition -- chaddi protest. Congress and BJP are trading chaddis with one burning and another supplying them through courier as a mark of protest.

It started with NSUI leaders burning khaki shorts protesting against the revision of school textbooks in front of Education Minister BC Nagesh’s house, alleging that the ruling BJP was saffronising textbooks. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah joined issue giving a call to burn chaddis across the state.

RSS leaders, pro-Hindu outfits and BJP leaders in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district launched a campaign to collect used chaddis to send them to Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders who gave a call to burn them. RSS leader Manjunath from KR Pet and his team collected hundreds of used shorts which he said would be sent to the KPCC office.

“Siddaramaiah with no major work to do can at least burn the chaddis. RSS is a non-secular organisation which Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders are not aware of,” he said.



The chaddi protest has now reached other parts of the state, with RSS and BJP leaders in Mysuru sending shorts to the KPCC office, including exclusive colourful Bermudas to Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Youth Congress state president, who was also vocal against RSS.