STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP destroying country, violating statute: Siddaramaiah

He was addressing an election rally at the Maratha Mandal College in Belagavi on Tuesday for the North West Teachers’ Constituency poll.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at BJP, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the ruling party is functioning against the provisions of the Constitution and termed those working against the statute “anti-national”.

Addressing an election rally at the Maratha Mandal College in Belagavi on Tuesday for the North West Teachers’ Constituency poll, he said only Congress can honour and protect the Constitution and urged people not to vote for BJP. 

“The educated should not take a wrong decision when it comes to voting. You should compare the state of the economy and development now with that of the then PM Manmohan Singh government,” he said.

“Over Rs 19 lakh crore tax revenue collected in the state is going to the Centre, but merely Rs 4 lakh crore is given back. The Modi government is only advertising they have given lar­ge funds to the state,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BJP Congress
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp