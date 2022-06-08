BJP destroying country, violating statute: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at BJP, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the ruling party is functioning against the provisions of the Constitution and termed those working against the statute “anti-national”.

Addressing an election rally at the Maratha Mandal College in Belagavi on Tuesday for the North West Teachers’ Constituency poll, he said only Congress can honour and protect the Constitution and urged people not to vote for BJP.

“The educated should not take a wrong decision when it comes to voting. You should compare the state of the economy and development now with that of the then PM Manmohan Singh government,” he said.



“Over Rs 19 lakh crore tax revenue collected in the state is going to the Centre, but merely Rs 4 lakh crore is given back. The Modi government is only advertising they have given lar­ge funds to the state,’’ he said.