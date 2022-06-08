Congress stir against textbook revision tomorrow: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging disregard to eminent litterateurs and historical personalities in revised school textbooks, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Congress will hold a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statute at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. Shivakumar urged the state government to withdraw the revised textbooks as the textbook revision committee has twisted facts.

“The government has dropped or altered facts about great personalities. Facts like Dr BR Ambedkar is the architect of our Constitution, about his father and place of birth have been dropped,” he said. He also alleged that certain facts about 12th century social reformers Lord Basavanna were misleading in the revised textbook. On the government giving police protection to textbook revision committee chief Rohith Chakr­athirtha, he said, “Let the government give him (Rohith) paramilitary security...we don’t care...our fight is only against the mindset of this government.”

On campaign against India by certain Islamic nations over an alleged insult to the Prophet by a BJP leader, he claimed he had warned about it several times in the past. “Many Indians are working in those countries. Let the government give them jobs here,” he quipped.

“Because of BJP’s stand on sensitive issues, trade and business are hit,” he said. On upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, he asked JDS MLAs to vote for Congress candidate Mansoor Khan.

Soaring fertilizers prices

On rising fertilisers prices, the KPCC chief alleged the government was working hand-in-glove with a mafia that is cheating farmers -from distribution of fertilizers to seeds.