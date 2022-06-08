STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Moved by their plight, Karnataka man starts donkey farm

Moved by the plight of donkeys, a harmless but much-neglected animal, a 42-year-old man has started a donkey farming and breeding centre on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Srinivas Gowda of Ramanagara near Bengaluru with some of his donkeys at his farm on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Srinivas Gowda of Ramanagara near Bengaluru with some of his donkeys at his farm on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

By  Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Moved by the plight of donkeys, a harmless but much-neglected animal, a 42-year-old man has started a donkey farming and breeding centre on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The centre is the first-of-its-kind in Karnataka and second such centre in India after one at Ernakulam in Kerala. Srinivas Gowda, a native of Ramanagara near Bengaluru, has come a long way.

After dabbling in various occupations, Gowda, a BA graduate, first started Aisiri farms, an integrated agriculture and animal husbandry, veterinary services, training and fodder development centre on a 2.3 acre plot at Ira village in Bantwal taluk. He first started with goat farming in 2020 during the pandemic after quitting his job at a software firm.

The farm which already breeds rabbits and Kadaknath chicken is now home to 20 donkeys. The population of donkeys has dropped from 3,60,000 in 2012 to 1,27,000 in 2019. Earlier, it was used by dhobis but now due to laundry machines and other technology available, the species is becoming rare.

“When I planned to start donkey farming, there was a lot of criticism. Many people made fun of us. However, a donkey too is a living being. We call them Jack and Jennet (male and female),” Gowda says. He also intends to supply donkey’s milk to people.

“Donkey’s milk has medicinal value. A 30ml of milk packet costs Rs 150 and by next month, we will supply it to supermarkets, malls and shops,” he says. Gowda intends to sell donkey’s milk for beauty products too and says he has received orders worth Rs 17 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donkey Mangaluru donkey farming
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp