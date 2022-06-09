STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DC seeks TAC nod to hold International Yoga Day in Mysuru amid rising Covid cases

Those with symptoms like fever and cold should avoid participating, he added.

Transgenders practice yoga ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru on Wednesday | Express

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rising Covid cases and 15,000 people taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Gautham Bagadi has written to the State Covid Technical Advisory committee to allow the participation of a large number of people near Mysuru Palace and seeking protocols to be followed during the event. 

Health department sources said that since there is no surge in cases in Mysuru and the event is being held in an open space, the risk of infection is low. TAC member Dr CN Manjunath said participants should have been vaccinated and they must wear masks. Those with symptoms like fever and cold should avoid participating, he added.

