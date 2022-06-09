STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five industrial townships to come up in Karnataka: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government has decided to develop five Tier-2 cities beyond Bengaluru and set up an industrial township in Mysuru. 

Published: 09th June 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at an election campaign in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government has decided to develop five Tier-2 cities beyond Bengaluru and set up an industrial township in Mysuru. He said as part of the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ proposal, the government wanted to push for industrialisation in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi and said Mysuru plays a vital role in industrialisation attracting huge investments.

Speaking after launching the Legislative Council election campaign from South Graduates constituency for the BJP candidate, he said the strong foundation laid by visionary rulers like Nalwadi Krishnaraka Wadiyar helped Karnataka emerge as a progressive state. He recalled that he had shared the secret of Karnataka’s success during his recent visit to Europe.

The CM said the government has emphasised on skill development to tap the human resource potential and is already imparting training to 1.5 lakh people to make them employable. “The focus is also on the agriculture sector which will contribute to the growth of the industrial sector and employment and the New Education Policy will also contribute to development,” he said.

Comments

