Police probing reports of satellite phone use in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the police are investigating the use of satellite phones in four places in Shivamogga district recently. Addressing the media in Davangere, he said the police are carrying out the investigation from all angles and will avert any terrorist activity.

“The police department is committed to protecting the law and order situation in the state and we are closely tracking the satellite phone details,” he said.

On the alleged attack on the house of Education Minister BC Nagesh in Tumakuru by NSUI activists, he said the miscreants were not students and they did not believe in democratic values. “Most importantly, they had not taken permission from the local police station to protest. Three people from Davanagere were part of the group that barged into the house,” he added. He said there are ways to protest in a democratic manner.

Jnanendra said that except for some minor problems, there are no major law and order issues in the state. He urged the public to follow the court’s order over the hijab issue. On the PSI recruitment scam, he said the probe is being conducted in a scientific manner and those responsible will be punished.On a terrorist being picked up from Bengaluru, he said all those connected to the terrorist will be arrested and brought to justice.