Centre promoting ethanol as alternative for fuel: Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called on Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra swamiji and held a closed door meeting for a few minutes in the city on Thursday. Gadkari, who is on a personal visit to the city, was welcomed with poornakumbha swagatha in the mutt.

The minister explained the government’s intention to promote ethanol as an alternative to petrol and diesel in the country. “The government will promote the production and use of ethanol as an alternative to petrol and diesel. Government is committed to reduce the dependency on petrol by promoting ethanol which also helps in environment protection,” he said.

Gadkari also said the government is giving impetus in the production and use of swadeshi products through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.Expressing happiness over the greenery and cleanliness, Gadkari told the seer that there needs to be a programme to protect the environment. While he visited the mutt, his family members toured Mysuru Zoo. They later travelled to Kodagu by road where they planned to spend a few days in the hill station. The family also has plans to visit the hill stations in Kerala.