Chennai to Mysuru flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Indigo flight from Chennai to Mysuru with 67 passengers on board was diverted to Bengaluru on Friday night due to technical reasons.

Flight No. 6E 7603 landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport at 7.59 pm.

According to an airport source, another flight for the passengers was arranged within 15 minutes from Bengaluru airport by Indigo.

Indigo was not able to give any statement on the issue.