Communal tension: CCTV cameras to guard controversial Chamrajpet Idgah maidan in Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the issue over Chamrajpet Idgah maidan is yet to settle down, the police department in coordination with BBMP has decided to install CCTV cameras around the controversial site.

Anticipating law and order situation, the department has held talks with BBMP officials and arrived at the decision to fix CCTV cameras, a police official said. "Twelve CCTV cameras are being fixed surrounding the site. The camera comes with 4MP Zoom and, 4K Clarity feature. And will be connected to monitor in ground premises. Chamrajpet police station will have the access to the CCTV footage."

The site became a flash point between pro-Hindu group and Central Muslim Association, Karnataka, over the rights on the Maidan.

The pro-Hindu groups claim that the property belongs to palike and hence it should be allowed to others to hold events such as Independence Day, International Yoga Day, Ganesha festival and such others.

The Muslim body, however, claimed that the 2.5 acre site belonged to them and has sent old records to BBMP special commissioner.

The Muslim body had also sent the Gazette Notification records of 1965 which shows the site under its control through tapal.

The BBMP said it has received documents from the Muslim body and will send it to legal department for checking.

The palike commissioner had earlier stated that in some records the maidan is shown as BBMP property. Some documents of SC judgment on the site are missing too, the official added.