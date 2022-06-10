STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Communal tension: CCTV cameras to guard controversial Chamrajpet Idgah maidan in Bengaluru

Anticipating law and order situation, the department has held talks with BBMP officials and arrived at the decision to fix CCTV cameras, a police official said.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File Photo)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the issue over Chamrajpet Idgah maidan is yet to settle down, the police department in coordination with BBMP has decided to install CCTV cameras around the controversial site.

Anticipating law and order situation, the department has held talks with BBMP officials and arrived at the decision to fix CCTV cameras, a police official said. "Twelve CCTV cameras are being fixed surrounding the site. The camera comes with 4MP Zoom and, 4K Clarity feature. And will be connected to monitor in ground premises. Chamrajpet police station will have the access to the CCTV footage."  

The site became a flash point between pro-Hindu group and Central Muslim Association, Karnataka, over the rights on the Maidan.

The pro-Hindu groups claim that the property belongs to palike and hence it should be allowed to others to hold events such as Independence Day, International Yoga Day, Ganesha festival and such others.

The Muslim body, however, claimed that the 2.5 acre site belonged to them and has sent old records to BBMP special commissioner.

The Muslim body had also sent the Gazette Notification records of 1965 which shows the site under its control through tapal.

The BBMP said it has received documents from the Muslim body and will send it to legal department for checking.

The palike commissioner had earlier stated that in some records the maidan is shown as BBMP property. Some documents of SC judgment on the site are missing too, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamrajpet Chamrajpet Idgah maidan Karnataka idgah
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp