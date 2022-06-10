STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conduct fresh practical exam: Karnataka HC to RGUHS

The students are studying in various medical institutes affiliated to RGUHS in Kalaburagi, Raichuru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Bengaluru. 

Published: 10th June 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to conduct fresh practical examinations for the petitioners -- MBBS final year students -- in the subjects mentioned by them within a period of three weeks. The students are studying in various medical institutes affiliated to RGUHS in Kalaburagi, Raichuru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Bengaluru. 

Setting aside the practical/clinical examination result for the final year MBBS for the petitioners in subjects -- surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatricts and general medicine, Justice M I Arun passed the order while disposing a batch of petitions filed by several students who have succeeded in the theory examination but failed in the practical examination. 

Contending that the practical examination has been conducted in violation of guidelines issued by the RGUHS, the petitioners sought the court’s directions to set aside their results for the practical examination and direct the university to conduct a fresh one.  

