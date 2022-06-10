Karnataka govt insulted Basavanna, Ambedkar, Bommai must resign: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing its tirade against the state government over textbook revision, the Congress on Thursday accused the government of insulting social reformer Basavanna, the architect of Constitution BR Ambedkar and other great personalities. They demanded CM Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddarmaiah and other senior Congress leaders, including the party legislators’ staged a protest against textbooks revision and demanded the government reject Rohith Chakrathirta committee’s recommendations. Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar demanded Bommai’s resignation for pushing the RSS agenda on textbooks, and added that the new textbooks should be scrapped as the revision committee distorted historical facts.

Shivakumar said Congress will continue to fight against injustice and urged other organizations, including the mutts, to raise their voice. The Congress leader said they will hold protests across taluks and villages and said they will also extend full support to other organizations protesting against textbook revision. Siddaramaiah said Congress is protesting against saffronisation of textbooks, and the party will decide on the next course of action if the government fails to reject Chakratirtha committee’s reco­m­men­dat­ions.

MINISTER WITHDRAWS STATEMENT ON TEXTBOOK REVISION

BENGALURU : Even as officials from the Kannada and Culture and Education departments have started to talk writers and poets who were disgruntled over revision of textbooks, Minister Sunil Kumar on Thursday had to withdraw his remarks that changes in the textbook were a small issue and said that the flag issue was not small and this was being addressed by the Education department and that the CM had already spoken on it. With many litterateurs asking the government to remove their chapters and writings from the textbooks, some of the Kannada and Culture Department officials have started talking to the writers and poets.