Karnataka HC quashes plea, fines petitioner for hiding facts 

In November 2021, a complaint was filed by Samantha’s husband Syed Ali Hindustani after their relationship turned bitter within five days of marriage. 

Published: 10th June 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ruling that the petition filed by the accused through the power of attorney holder (PAH), seeking to quash criminal proceedings arising out of a matrimonial dispute is not maintainable, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition with exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh for “approaching the court with unclean hands”. 

Without going into the merits of the case, Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Samantha Christina Delfina Willis (25) and her mother Shakila Willis (56), from West Bengal, presently residing in London, UK. They executed the power of attorney before a notary public in UK and filed a petition in the city through the PAH, without seeking permission from court, and without even narrating in the petition that the PAH was personally aware of the facts of the case.  

Noting that it would become easy for the accused to run away from the country and avoid appearance before court, resulting in a delay in proceedings if such practice is permitted, the court said the petition filed under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, read with Section 482 of CrPC is per se not maintainable, as the accused cannot be represented by a PAH.  

Disclosing suppressed facts later in the rejoinder, Samantha filed an affidavit stating that the power of attorney was handed over to a family friend, Gautam Giri, in view of travel restrictions due to Covid-19 and also sought to defend the allegations made in the complaint. But there is no hint about facts and events that were suppressed while filing the petition. The court observed that the petitioners are guilty of approaching court with unclean hands. In November 2021, a complaint was filed by Samantha’s husband Syed Ali Hindustani after their relationship turned bitter within five days of marriage. 

