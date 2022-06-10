STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal lives untouched by govt schemes in Kodagu, devoid of basic amenities

Although government schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swacch Bharat have huge promotions, they rarely benefit the downtrodden communities.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:10 AM

A tribal woman fetches water from a ground well 

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Although government schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swacch Bharat have huge promotions, they rarely benefit the downtrodden communities. A large population of a tribal community in Kodagu district is yet to receive the basic amenities and the tribal settlement near Dubare in Kushalnagar taluk is glaring proof of this deprivation.

The Girijana tribals settled near Dubare are daily wage workers and a majority of the men in these families serve as caretakers of tamed elephants in Dubare elephant camp. However, their families lead a miserable life with no basic facilities in sight.

While the settlement is located along river Cauvery, their fragile houses do not have water supply. Over a hundred families have been residing in the settlement for generations but are stuck in a bygone era with no electricity, water and toilet facilities. Many residents have dug ground wells by the riverside and use them. A few visit the Jungle Lodges resort located next to their settlement to fetch water.

“We cannot fetch water from the river as it is polluted due to increased tourist activities. Around three families stay in one house. While we have often approached the panchayat and officials from the ITDP department, our request for sanction of houses under government schemes is ignored. Solar lights were fitted a few years ago but they are dysfunctional now,” shared Mani, Sidda and other residents of the settlement. The tribes also lack toilet facilities and depend on the forest for their needs. With no education or healthcare facilities, these tribal people lead a pitiable life.

