Labourer killed in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu

Villagers and farmer association members gathered in large numbers at the village and demanded immediate capture of the conflict elephant.

Published: 11th June 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An estate labourer was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Konanakatte near Thithimathi during morning hours on Saturday. Yaravara Chama (48), a resident of Dhanugala village is the victim. Villagers and farmer association members gathered in large numbers at the village and demanded immediate capture of the conflict elephant.

Chama was a daily wager who worked at coffee estates across South Kodagu. On Friday evening, he along with another villager Siddappa visited Periyapatna and took part in a temple festival. On Saturday morning, the two were returning to Dhanugala village on a scooter. On the way, a wild elephant was spotted crossing the road near Konanakunte. Siddappa was riding the scooter and he left the vehicle by the roadside and escaped from the spot. While Chama was eloping, he was attacked by the lone tusker and was killed on the spot. The incident has been recorded at the Gonikoppal police station.

Meanwhile, the villagers and the members of the district Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha gathered in large numbers and protested against the forest department for failing to control the increasing wild elephant menace.    

