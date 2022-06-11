STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No question of dropping revised textbooks: BC Nagesh

He clarified that no separate committee has been formed to revise Chapter 4.2 (birth of new religions) in II PUC textbooks.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid protests by Congress and other organisations over changes in school textbooks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday asserted that there is no question of dropping the revised textbooks. He, however, said suggestions by swamijis of different mutts will be considered on re-revising chapters on social reformer Basavanna in the social science textbooks of Class 9.

He said, “After a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai last week, we decided to retain the chapter on Basavanna revised by Bargur Ramachandrappa, but there are objections to that too. We are waiting for letters from swamijis.” A word or a line missing in the lesson on Dr BR Ambedkar in the social science textbooks of Class 9 will be retained, he said. “Once the books are in public domain, we are ready to make amends if people have any objections to the content,” he added. But no separate committee will be set up to re-revise the textbooks, he said.

He clarified that no separate committee has been formed to revise Chapter 4.2 (birth of new religions) in II PUC textbooks. Once the school textbook revision committee led by Rohith Chakratirtha has been dissolved, there is no question of submitting or accepting a report of that committee, he said. The committee had taken up the revision of a chapter, but dropped that too after it was disbanded, he said. On protests against changes in textbooks, Nagesh said, “Those who have read the content of the revised textbooks are not commenting. Only those who are going by social media posts are speaking against it. Since the Assembly elections are due next year, this issue has been created. Only Siddaramaiah is speaking against it in Congress.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BC Nagesh Textbook revision Karnataka
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp