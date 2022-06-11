No question of dropping revised textbooks: BC Nagesh

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid protests by Congress and other organisations over changes in school textbooks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday asserted that there is no question of dropping the revised textbooks. He, however, said suggestions by swamijis of different mutts will be considered on re-revising chapters on social reformer Basavanna in the social science textbooks of Class 9.

He said, “After a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai last week, we decided to retain the chapter on Basavanna revised by Bargur Ramachandrappa, but there are objections to that too. We are waiting for letters from swamijis.” A word or a line missing in the lesson on Dr BR Ambedkar in the social science textbooks of Class 9 will be retained, he said. “Once the books are in public domain, we are ready to make amends if people have any objections to the content,” he added. But no separate committee will be set up to re-revise the textbooks, he said.

He clarified that no separate committee has been formed to revise Chapter 4.2 (birth of new religions) in II PUC textbooks. Once the school textbook revision committee led by Rohith Chakratirtha has been dissolved, there is no question of submitting or accepting a report of that committee, he said. The committee had taken up the revision of a chapter, but dropped that too after it was disbanded, he said. On protests against changes in textbooks, Nagesh said, “Those who have read the content of the revised textbooks are not commenting. Only those who are going by social media posts are speaking against it. Since the Assembly elections are due next year, this issue has been created. Only Siddaramaiah is speaking against it in Congress.”