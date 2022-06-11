STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only two transgenders take exam for 150 reserved posts

They will be recruited based on the examination results.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to include transgenders in the mainstream by providing them government jobs in the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has had no takers. Of the 70,000 applications, only two are from the transgender community. They will be recruited based on the examination results.

In December last year, DPI went ahead with the process to recruit 15,000 teachers for Classes 6-8. Of these, 1 per cent, or 150, jobs are reserved for transgenders. DPI had called for eligible candidates to write the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teachers’ Test in April, and exams were held in the last week of May. The department received over one lakh applications, of which 70,209 were eligible to write the exams, while around 65,000 appeared. “Two transgender candidates -- one from Raichur and another from Chikkaballapura districts -- too wrote the exam,” an official said. 

Asked why there were only two transgenders, he said the post requires graduates with a BEd degree which many transgenders would not have obtained. Even if they have studied, they would not have applied fearing social stigma, he added. Education Minister BC Nagesh said, “We see hope as two candidates have appeared for the exam and we wish that they get through. We can bring awareness with the help of selected candidates.’’

transgenders
