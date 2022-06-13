Advantage BJP; Lost Opportunity for Congress

Ramu Patil By

At a time when the BJP state unit is preparing for a series of elections and its government is facing a flurry of challenges, the Rajya Sabha poll results come as a good harbinger for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

It is not just the victory of Lehar Singh Siroya... the BJP has a much bigger reason to celebrate as the elections to the Upper House widen the wedge between the opposition parties. Though the ruling party did not have adequate numbers to win the third seat, its task was made easy as Congress and the JDS were at each other’s jugular instead of taking on the party in power. That brings happy tidings for the BJP despite its share of challenges.

For Congress, it is a lost opportunity to send a clear message to like-minded parties fighting BJP in different states and show its leadership to take on the ruling party. It was not about helping the JDS or stopping BJP from winning one more seat, but as a national party, it was more about its ability to take the lead and put up a formidable fight against the BJP.

The party that is trying to stop the BJP at the national level needs to have some sort of understanding with like-minded regional parties. Not being able to do so reflected badly on the party. The Grand Old Party hardly had any chance of winning the second seat, but it could have stopped the BJP from getting one more seat. What is astonishing is that despite its brainstorming sessions at the national and state level, Congress failed to even plan well to put up a decent fight against the BJP, but focused all its energies on defeating the JDS.

Congress’ audacious plan backfired as the party with just 25 surplus votes for its second candidate acted like an assertive big brother instead of being more like an accommodating elder brother. A section of Congress leaders may justify the action by underlining the need to diminish the JDS influence and to consolidate the party’s support base among minorities ahead of the 2023 polls.

Given the regional party’s efforts to woo the minorities, denting the Congress’ prospects and its strong presence in the Old Mysuru region, the Congress’ plan may sound logical in the long run. But for now, the party ended up being “penny wise and pound foolish” as it hardly gained anything except letting the BJP win the seat without any fight. The RS outcome will hardly have any impact on the regional party.

Like in any election, several internal dynamics may have played a role in Congress not having an understanding with the regional party and the JDS playing hardball by refusing to back down. The animosity between Congress and JDS leaders intensified during the polls, making it difficult for them to have any tacit understanding to take on BJP, in any elections in the near future.

Widening the wedge between the two would give BJP more space for any possible backdoor maneuverability with the JDS in the days ahead, as humiliated by the defeat, the regional party leaders will be looking for every opportunity to settle scores with Congress. Upcoming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other local bodies may see that scenario playing out.

Both the parties were looking beyond the RS polls and preparing for the 2023 Assembly polls when they had resorted to tough political posturing, but they ended up being more serious about fighting each other and not the ruling party.

