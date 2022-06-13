STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anubhava Mantapa built over Peer Pasha Bungalow, claim seers

Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Mutalik, who was expected to participate at the rally as the court had given conditional permission, did not make it. 

Published: 13th June 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pontiffs of various mutts submit a memorandum addressed to the CM to Bidar DC Govind Reddy in Basavakalyan

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN:  Activists of Veerashaiva Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, led by its president Pradeep Kanakanawadi, and pontiffs of various mutts staged a rally here and later congregated at Ther Maidan to put pressure on the government to find the location of the original Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan.

Various seers, including Tadola Mutt seer Shri Rajashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji, who spearheaded the agitation, said people of Basavakalyan were of the opinion that Peer Pasha Bungalow was built on the original Anubhava Mantapa, and is in possession of people from the minority community.

The pontiffs demanded the government acquire the Peer Pasha Bungalow as scholars, including 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, used to hold meetings here, and Anubhava Mantapa was popularly known as the first Parliament in the world. Seers and followers of Basaveshwara requested that the archeological department conduct a survey, and that they be allowed to visit the place.

Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar said he supports the demands of the pontiffs. Salgar said he would meet CM Basavaraj Bommai soon, and request him to acquire the place. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Bommai through Bidar DC Govind Reddy, seeking that survey work be taken up. 

The pontiffs originally planned to hold a padayatra up to Peer Pasha Bangalow to put pressure on the government, but later changed their plan, as per the request of the administration, and held a rally. Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Mutalik, who was expected to participate at the rally as the court had given conditional permission, did not make it. 

It may be recalled Bommai had announced a few days ago that he would ask the archeological department to conduct a study on whether the original Anubhava Mantapa was at the Peer Pasha Bungalow location.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerashaiva Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike Peer Pasha Bungalow Anubhava Mantapa
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp