Anubhava Mantapa built over Peer Pasha Bungalow, claim seers

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN: Activists of Veerashaiva Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, led by its president Pradeep Kanakanawadi, and pontiffs of various mutts staged a rally here and later congregated at Ther Maidan to put pressure on the government to find the location of the original Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan.

Various seers, including Tadola Mutt seer Shri Rajashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji, who spearheaded the agitation, said people of Basavakalyan were of the opinion that Peer Pasha Bungalow was built on the original Anubhava Mantapa, and is in possession of people from the minority community.

The pontiffs demanded the government acquire the Peer Pasha Bungalow as scholars, including 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, used to hold meetings here, and Anubhava Mantapa was popularly known as the first Parliament in the world. Seers and followers of Basaveshwara requested that the archeological department conduct a survey, and that they be allowed to visit the place.

Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar said he supports the demands of the pontiffs. Salgar said he would meet CM Basavaraj Bommai soon, and request him to acquire the place. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Bommai through Bidar DC Govind Reddy, seeking that survey work be taken up.

The pontiffs originally planned to hold a padayatra up to Peer Pasha Bangalow to put pressure on the government, but later changed their plan, as per the request of the administration, and held a rally. Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Mutalik, who was expected to participate at the rally as the court had given conditional permission, did not make it.

It may be recalled Bommai had announced a few days ago that he would ask the archeological department to conduct a study on whether the original Anubhava Mantapa was at the Peer Pasha Bungalow location.