Denied phone call to mother on her birthday, class 9 student dies by suicide in Mangaluru

The 14-year-old Purvaj, son of Ramesh and Manjula, wanted to wish his mother on her birthday. He is a resident of Hosakote in Bengaluru.

Published: 13th June 2022 12:11 PM

Purvaj (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A class 9 student of Sharada Vidyaniketan school at Devinagar in Talapady on the outskirts of Mangaluru allegedly committed suicide as school authorities restricted him from talking to his mother over the phone. 

The 14-year-old Purvaj, son of Ramesh and Manjula, wanted to wish his mother on her birthday. He is a resident of Hosakote in Bengaluru. 

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered by his parents against the school headmaster and hostel warden, alleging that their son has committed suicide as the school authorities restricted him from talking to his mother. 

The boy allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room on June 11 after 12 AM.

Another student residing in the same hostel, who had observed the incident, informed the hostel staff and the boy's maternal uncle about the incident. 

Purvaj's parents arrived at the school on Sunday and lodged a complaint against the school authorities alleging that they were harassing their son. 

They also alleged that even though the authorities promised to observe the children's day-to-day activities during admission, they failed to do so in this matter and said that the school authorities did not allow them to talk to him. 

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

