STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Polls to four MLC seats in Karnataka today, 49 candidates in the race

As many as 49 candidates, including four women, are contesting the polls, while representatives of three major political parties, BJP, Congress and JDS, too are in fray.

Published: 13th June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is all set for elections to four MLC seats on Monday. The polling will be held between 8 am and 5 pm and the counting of votes will take place on June 15. In all, 2,84,922 teachers and graduates are expected to exercise their franchise in 607 polling stations. 

As many as 49 candidates, including four women, are contesting the polls, while representatives of three major political parties, BJP, Congress and JDS, too are in fray. BJP and Congress have fielded one candidate in all the four constituencies -- North-West Graduates, South Graduates, North-West Teachers and West Teachers. JDS is fielding candidates for all the seats, except the North-West Graduates. The results are important for the BJP government to retain its majority in the 75-member Upper House.

The elections have been necessitated as the terms of BJP’s Hanamant Nirani (NW Graduates), JDS’ KT Srikante Gowda (South Graduates), BJP’s Arun Shahpur (NW Teachers) and JDS’ Basavaraj Horatti (West teachers) are ending on July 4. Former Chairman of the Legislative Council Horatti is now contesting as a BJP candidate. 

A tough fight is likely between Arun Shahpur of BJP and former Congress MP Prakash Hukkeri in NW Teachers’ constituency. In South Graduates’ constituency, former MLC MV Ravishankar from BJP, Madhu G Madegowda from Congress and HK Ramu from JDS are in fray. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MLC elections
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp