STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tar balls surface on Kodi beach 

Environmentalists and local residents at Kodi beach in Kundapur, Udupi district, are a worried lot after noticing deposits of black and slimy tar balls along the shore.

Published: 13th June 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  Environmentalists and local residents at Kodi beach in Kundapur, Udupi district, are a worried lot after noticing deposits of black and slimy tar balls along the shore. Environmentalists here say that they have been observing the sea water become oily for the last three weeks. Churning of currents on high seas might have pushed these sticky and oily tar balls to the shore, they suspect.

Dr Durgaprasad Hegde, an orthopaedic surgeon by profession and an environmental activist, said that it was worrying to see sea water mixed with oil at Kodi beach. ‘’Some visitors to the beach have experienced skin irritation and itching too. This is also detrimental to marine life,” he said. Ashish Reddy MV, DCF, Kundapur division, told The New Indian Express that action will have to be taken under the Environment Protection Act by the pollution control board. He added that he will bring the incident to the notice of Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodi beach
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp