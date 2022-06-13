STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found dead on tracks near Jolarpettai, suicide suspected 

The wife of a banker lost her life after she is suspected to have jumped out of the train towards Bengaluru in which she was travelling with her husband.

Published: 13th June 2022 05:32 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S  Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The wife of a banker lost her life after she is suspected to have jumped out of the train towards Bengaluru in which she was travelling with her husband.  The body of 33-year-old Uma, a postgraduate in Mathematics, was recovered on the railway tracks near Jolarpettai on Saturday morning. 

According to sources, B Sasidhar Naik, an Indian Bank employee, and wife Uma were on their way to KSR Bengaluru on the Tirupati-Chamrajnagar Express on Friday night. “The duo had boarded their train at Katpadi Junction in Tamil Nadu on June 10 at 11.58 pm and the train was slated to reach their destination station, KSR Bengaluru, the following morning (Saturday) at 4.25 am. They were seated in the B2 compartment, an AC 3-tier coach,” said a source. 

Naik had been transferred by his office from Chennai to Chikkaballapur and was on way to Karnataka to join duty with his wife, a source explained. “As the train neared Whitefield around 3 am, he realised his wife was missing.  She could not be traced anywhere on the train. After the train reached KSR station, Naik approached railway police for help,” the source added.  An alert was sounded across all its stations by the police. It then came to light that the body of a middle aged woman was found near Jolarpettai. 

As of now, police suspect it to be a case of suicide as her footwear, mobile phone and other belongings were left behind inside the compartment. “No one generally walks inside a train without footwear. So, if someone accidentally falls out, it will happen with their footwear on. Hence, as of now, we suspect it to be a case of suicide,” another source said. Further investigations are on. 

