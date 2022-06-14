Ayushman Bharat digital tech centre comes to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Health Authority (NHA) will set up its Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) tech centre at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru, which is expected to give a significant push to the mission’s progress in Karnataka that has been lagging so far. Bengaluru is being chosen to house the ABDM tech centre as it is the digital hub with most of its service providers from the city.

Dr R S Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of NHA, which commenced the ABDM in September 2021, said at the NHA-NASSCOM Conclave 2022 on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – Revolutionizing Digital Health, on Monday that Karnataka is ranked 13th in India in the number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs). Andhra Pradesh is leading with 2.99 crore ABHAs among the all-India figure of 22.33 crore, while Karnataka has only 64,42,081 ABDM accounts. The highest number of accounts created are in COWIN followed by Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Of the 80,957 verified health care facilities registered with the Health Facility Registry (HFR) in India, Uttar Pradesh has the highest with 26,824, while Karnataka is way behind ranked 25th with just 12 verified health care facilities, that too with 97.37 per cent being government institutions.

Sharma said of the 19,467 health care professionals registered with the Health Professionals Registry (HPR) in India — Andhra Pradesh with the highest contingent of 9,842 — Karnataka has only 96, and ranked 15th and 76.17 per cent are government professionals. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “We look forward to implement the ABDM in a mission mode in Karnataka by giving it speed, scalability and support to achieve the aim of healthcare for all.”