Fuel price hike: Karnataka RTC fares may go up

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is likely to increase the bus fare as the diesel prices have increased over the last few months.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is likely to increase the bus fare as the diesel prices have increased over the last few months. Officials said that 60 per cent of the corporation’s revenues is being spent on buying fuel, and so, they are negotiating with the government to permit an increase in bus fare.

H V Anantha Subba Rao, president of KSRTC staff and workers federation, said the KSRTC sent the proposal to the government a week ago to allow a 25 per cent fare hike. Speaking to TNIE, V Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC, said earlier 32 per cent of the revenue was used to purchase fuel while the fare was increased three years ago.    

Another official said the government might reject fare hike due to the upcoming Assembly elections, and thus, the KSRTC might send a proposal to sanction grants. Transport Minister B Sriramulu did not respond to phone calls from TNIE. Meanwhile, 50 electrical buses will be added to the KSRTC fleet in the next three months, and one of the trial buses will run in the next month for a couple of weeks. 

