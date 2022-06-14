Shakti Kapoor’s son held in Bengaluru for drug use

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru police on Sunday midnight detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s 37-year-old son Siddhant Kapoor aka DJ Bullzeye during a raid on a late-night party at The Park hotel near Trinity Circle. Siddhant was among five others who were allegedly found to have consumed drugs. The police subjected 35 people at the party to blood tests and the results of five including Siddhanth’s returned positive for drug use. He was arrested even as he was playing music at the party that was still on. He is a regular DJ at The Park hotel.

All the five were released on station bail. They have to appear before police whenever they are called, said a police officer.The hotel clarified all guests who come to stay or attend late night parties are frisked by bouncers. However at the time of frisking, no drugs were found on the DJ or others who were arrested. It is suspected that they might have come to the party after consuming drugs elsewhere, they said. But the police who searched the hotel after the arrests found drugs in a dustbin at the hotel.

The others arrested are Akhil Soni, a business manager, Harjot Singh, operational head of a logistics startup, Hani Rafeeque, a digital marketing professional, and Akhil, a freelance photographer. “The Halasuru police raided the party on Sunday midnight. Over 100 people, most of them outsiders, were at the party. Thirty-five were subjected to testing, and of them five including the DJ tested positive,” Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East) said.

7 MDMA tablets, ganja found in bin

“All the five are outsiders, including Siddhant Kapoor who is from Mumbai. All of them will be arrested. The party was open to the public and it was outsourced to another agency. When the hotel premises were searched, one packet with seven MDMA tablets and another packet with 5-10 gm of ganja were found in a dustbin. Somebody must have disposed them of either before or after the raid,” the DCP said.

The police have recovered the CCTV footage of the premises, and if anybody is seen in the video throwing the drugs into the dustbin, he/she will be arrested as a drug peddler. The party was open to all, and if it was only through invitation, the organisers would have been held accountable, he said. If there are violations under excise rules, the police will take action over that too. The DJ was subjected to medical tests as he was behaving suspiciously, the police said.

“It was not a rave, but a regular party that has been going on for many years. All guests were thoroughly frisked by bouncers. There are both male and female bouncers to check the guests. At the time of checking, no such substance was found with anybody, including the DJ. There are awareness posters put up in the hotel about repercussions of drugs. The guests are requested to inform the security in case they come across any suspicious activities. We suspect that those arrested for consumption of drugs must have come to the party after consuming them elsewhere. The hotel has permission to run the late night parties till 12.30 am. The raid happened around midnight and the party was stopped. The DJ performs at such parties often. The hotel has no role in the drugs issue,” the hotel staff said. The Halasuru police have registered a case against the five for consumption of drugs.