Taj Group may take over iconic Lalith Mahal Palace in Mysuru

BENGALURU: The iconic Lalith Mahal Palace in Mysuru is likely to be handed over to Taj Hotels, the Mumbai-based luxury hotel chain. A Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on Tuesday will decide the fate of the iconic building, constructed by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Lalith Mahal came into the State government’s control in 1973, but the very next year, was leased to India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) of the Union government. However, a few years ago, even before its lease period expired, it was handed back to the Karnataka government. At present, it is run by Jungle Lodges and Resorts of the Tourism department.

It is now proposed to hand the landmark to a private company. NV Prasad, Secretary, Tourism department, told TNIE that the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting called on Tuesday will be headed by Tourism Minister Anand Singh. “They will decide the next course of action,’’ he said.

The foundation of Lalith Mahal, located at the foothills of Chamundi Betta in Mysuru, was laid by Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1921, and was built to host special guests of the Maharaja of Mysuru. At present, a room costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 30,000 per night.Sources from the department said the Taj Group is expected to take over the contract for maintenance and operation. This also means the room and suite rents will be higher. “The purpose is to woo international travellers visiting Mysuru,” sources said. The meeting will also decide about the lease terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Chairman Ka.Pu Siddalingaswamy said he is clueless about the proposal of privatisation. “We are not invited for the meeting on Tuesday. I personally feel this is a government property and it should remain with the government. In many cases, we’ve seen that once it is given on contract, they go to court and delay returning the property to the government,’’ he said. He said that Lalith Mahal, in spite of the pandemic and other issues, was not facing any loss. Minister Anand Singh was not available for comment.