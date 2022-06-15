STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After clinching RS, BJP starts spadework for BBMP polls

Besides ministers who represent constituencies in the city, party leaders will be appointed in charge of segments with an assignment to identify the ideal candidates and ensure their victory.

Published: 15th June 2022

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upbeat over its victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP is all set to make preparations for the BBMP election which is likely to be held either in the last week of September or the first week of October. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state for the Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru, the party leadership is expected to hold a series of meetings with MLAs, defeated candidates and leaders of all the 28 assembly seats that fall under BBMP limits.

Besides ministers who represent constituencies in the city, party leaders will be appointed in charge of segments with an assignment to identify the ideal candidates and ensure their victory.  The party, which could not win a simple majority last time, has a plan to cross the mark by winning over half the 243 seats to form the ruling party in the BBMP on its own which is crucial ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, sources said.

As the prestige of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be at stake, ministers R Ashok, V Somanna, K Gopalaiah and S T Somashekar will be given the task to ensure more seats from their respective assembly segments, they added. Meanwhile, the Justice Bhaktavatsalam commission has to give its report to the court to fix the OBC quota and without which the polls are unlikely, according to sources.

