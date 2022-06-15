STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baraguru part of tukde-tukde gang: Karnataka Education Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the gang aims to harm the country and hoist the Pakistan flag in India.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:29 AM

Minister BC Nagesh.(File| Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Calling former chairman of the Karnataka State Textbooks Revision Committee, Baraguru Ramachandrappa, as part of ‘tukde-tukde gang’, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the gang aims to harm the country and hoist the Pakistan flag in India. Addressing the media over Jawaharlal Nehru University professors writing a letter to the education department, he said the JNU professors have little knowledge of Kannada textbooks, but have made comments about them with the sole intention of dividing India through a letter to the Department of Education. 

The minister further said the state government has already distributed about 75 per cent of the revised textbooks. On the objections raised by several seers on wrong information of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara in social science textbook, he said that the Rohit Chakratirtha Committee has retained the old text which was approved by Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee and the doubts raised by seers have been addressed. When asked about the vaccination percentage of students, he said children aged between 6-12 years have to be vaccinated and the government will expedite the issue.

