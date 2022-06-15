STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leader manhandled by Delhi police: Is it a democracy, ask party leaders

State Congress president DK Shivakumar said party workers from across the country are expressing displeasure over the ED action against the party leaders.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, DK Suresh and others being taken into custody for taking out a protest march in New Delhi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka slammed the Delhi police for manhandling party leaders and arresting them while they were on their way to the Congress office in the national capital.“Police manhandled DK Suresh, Dinesh Gundu Rao and others. We don’t know if this is a democracy or a police state. This is violation of fundamental rights,” leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said condemning the police action against Congress leaders protesting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Do we have an emergency situation in the country?”  Siddaramaiah asked. He accused the police of ill-treating the party leaders, who were taken to the police station. Terming the ED probe as political vendetta, the senior Congress leader said they are protesting against the politically motivated action by the government.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar said party workers from across the country are expressing displeasure over the ED action against the party leaders. “Is it a democracy? Is it not an injustice to arrest leaders going to the party office?” he questioned. Shivakumar said they had never seen such low-level politics and the situation is worse than the emergency. “Our leaders have not done anything wrong and we will continue with our protests,” he said.

The Congress leader questioned the need for questioning Rahul Gandhi for 10 hours. “Why was he questioned for 10 days? What was his mistake?” he said. Responding to Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwanth Narayan’s remarks that those who took part in the protest rally will end up in Tihar Jail, the Congress leader said Narayan is the most corrupt education minister in the country and he will respond to him at an appropriate time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Suresh Enforcement Directorate Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp