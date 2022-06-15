Former Karnataka CM faces flak for tweet on Hedgewar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah faced a lot of flak on Twitter after his tweet that RSS founder KB Hedgewar had no role in the Quit India Movement. He had tweeted that Hedgewar had joined with the British. He said this in the context of opposing the BJP for misusing institutions like the Enforcement Directorate to target political opponents.

Siddaramaiah was objecting to ED over the questioning of the Gandhis in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case. While some were extremely critical of the former CM, and said Hedgewar died in 1940 so how can he participate in the Quit India Movement.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters were quick to respond that it was an inadvertent slip and what the former CM sought to inform was that the Hindu MahasabhaRSS had nothing significant by way of participation in the freedom struggle which is an established historical fact and the BJP leaders need to understand that.