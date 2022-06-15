STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nod likely for development of Anjanadri Hills

In fact, Lord Hanuman temple atop Anjanadri Hills is considered as the birth place of Lord Hanuman.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district of Karnataka

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Even as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra claim spots near Tirumala and Nashik, respectively, as birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with officials and elected representatives in Bengaluru on June 15 to give nod for development of Anjanadri Hills in Gangavati taluk of Karnataka’s Koppal district.

In fact, Lord Hanuman temple atop Anjanadri Hills is considered as the birth place of Lord Hanuman. Though the Koppal district administration prepared a blueprint for comprehensive development of the spot, the facelift of the hills has been delayed. The State Government announced  Rs 120 crore in the 2022-23 budget for the development of Anjanadri Hills. The place assumes significance as Anegundi village in Gangavati taluk where the Anjanadri Hills is located, is also considered as the origin of the Vijayanagara Kingdom. The Union Government plans to connect this place with Ayodhya under the Ramayana train service circuit.

The district administration’s blueprint  incorporates road widening, parking lot, interpretation centre, ‘Yari Nivas’, public toilets, market centre and even a ropeway at the site. Devotees and visitors have to climb more than 500 steps to reach the Lord Hanuman temple atop the hills.Tourism and Koppal district minister Anand Singh on Monday visited the hills as a prelude to the high-level meeting by Bommai on June 15.

He said that farmers will be persuaded for initial acquisition of 60 acres around the hills to ensure basic infrastructure. As Anegundi and surrounding villages are irrigated by the Tungabhadra river flowing through Gangavati taluk, the area has fertile land but farmers will be given more than the market price, he said. The minister also pointed out that the State Government will pursue with the Union Government for the declaration of Anjanadri Hills as the original birth place of Lord Hanuman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjanadri Hills birth place of Lord Hanuman
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp