Nod likely for development of Anjanadri Hills

KOPPAL: Even as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra claim spots near Tirumala and Nashik, respectively, as birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with officials and elected representatives in Bengaluru on June 15 to give nod for development of Anjanadri Hills in Gangavati taluk of Karnataka’s Koppal district.

In fact, Lord Hanuman temple atop Anjanadri Hills is considered as the birth place of Lord Hanuman. Though the Koppal district administration prepared a blueprint for comprehensive development of the spot, the facelift of the hills has been delayed. The State Government announced Rs 120 crore in the 2022-23 budget for the development of Anjanadri Hills. The place assumes significance as Anegundi village in Gangavati taluk where the Anjanadri Hills is located, is also considered as the origin of the Vijayanagara Kingdom. The Union Government plans to connect this place with Ayodhya under the Ramayana train service circuit.

The district administration’s blueprint incorporates road widening, parking lot, interpretation centre, ‘Yari Nivas’, public toilets, market centre and even a ropeway at the site. Devotees and visitors have to climb more than 500 steps to reach the Lord Hanuman temple atop the hills.Tourism and Koppal district minister Anand Singh on Monday visited the hills as a prelude to the high-level meeting by Bommai on June 15.

He said that farmers will be persuaded for initial acquisition of 60 acres around the hills to ensure basic infrastructure. As Anegundi and surrounding villages are irrigated by the Tungabhadra river flowing through Gangavati taluk, the area has fertile land but farmers will be given more than the market price, he said. The minister also pointed out that the State Government will pursue with the Union Government for the declaration of Anjanadri Hills as the original birth place of Lord Hanuman.