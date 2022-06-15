STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddu blocked my political growth, says Motamma in autobiography

Motamma, in the book, expressed her dissatisfaction towards leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah, for depriving her the opportunity of becoming a minister and a speaker in the Assembly.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The cover page of Motamma’s autobiography

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: It was not so easy for a dalit woman, who worked as a sub-registrar, to jump into the political arena and make it to the top echelons of the Congress party, become a CWC member and have clout with none other than the then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

Motamma from Mudigere proved that a dalit woman politician could also rule the roost. She served as minister, opposition leader in the Council and MADB chairperson and was instrumental in forming women groups under the women’s empowerment scheme.

After her successive defeats, she stepped away from the limelight and ventured into writing her autobiography titled ‘Bidiru, Neenyarigalladavalu’, literally translated as ‘Oh Bamboo, who discards you?

Former CM SM Krishna released the book recently in Bengaluru. It is interesting to note that in the book, she has expressed displeasure about Congress leaders who she claims were responsible for “silencing” her voice and making her almost a political non-entity .

Motamma, in the book, expressed her dissatisfaction towards leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah, for depriving her the opportunity of becoming a minister and a speaker in the Assembly. “None of the leaders in the party has any far-sighted thinking on strengthening the party. All behave cordially on the stage but off the stage they pay more  attention to their own personal gains. Siddaramaiah blocked all opportunities for me to grow in politics permanently,” she has written.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motamma Siddaramaiah Bidiru Neenyarigalladavalu
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp