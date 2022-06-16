STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
125 children with heart issues undergo free life-saving surgeries at Narayana Health City

In India, over 2.4 lakh children are born with a hole in the heart and Congenital Heart Disease is one of the most common causes of morbidity and mortality among children, said Devi Shetty.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Devi Shetty

By Express News Service

Free life-saving surgeries for 125 pediatric heart patients from poor backgrounds was recently performed at Narayana Health City. 

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health City, said, "In India, over 2.4 lakh children are born with a hole in the heart and Congenital Heart Disease is one of the most common causes of morbidity and mortality among children. Though these ailments are treatable, 20% of the children die before celebrating their first birthday owing to economic constraints."

He thanked Centum Electronic Limited whose donation of Rs 50 lakh made the surgeries possible. "We are confident initiatives like this will encourage greater participation and will help in addressing the situation better," Dr Shetty said.

NH Apparao Mallavarapu, Chairman and Managing Director, Centum Electronics said, "Centum's CSR programs which have focused on children's health and education have helped bring about sustainable and meaningful impact in our communities for many years. Consequently, we are delighted with our association with NH Trust and their extraordinary work to bring smiles to the faces of many children and their families."

