STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-minister Seetharam, son Raksha Ramaiah to give Cong a jolt soon?

Seetharam is miffed that he was not picked as one of the two MLCs, who were nominated by the strength of the party in the Assembly.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

MR Seetharam

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Congress high command’s attempts to placate former minister MR Seetharam by appointing his son Raksha Ramaiah as the general secretary of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), there are signs that the educator could desert the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Seetharam is miffed that he was not picked as one of the two MLCs, who were nominated by the strength of the party in the Assembly. The party instead chose minority wing president Abdul Jabbar and spokesperson Najaraju Yadav. Though the party tried to convince him to contest the 2023 Assembly election from Malleswaram, he is not willing to take up that offer, sources said. “No one from Congress, who has any association with Malleswaram, wants to contest from here. Seetharam too does not want to become a political martyr,” they added.

Having sensed that BJP was trying to woo Seetharam, Congress tried to checkmate the ruling party by appointing Raksha as the Youth Congress secretary on June 3. But now, the 66-year-old educationist, who runs some of the most prominent institutions built by his late father MS Ramaiah, is planning to shake up the Grand Old Party by hosting a convention of his supporters at the Palace Grounds on June 24. He said it is to elicit the response of his followers, who will also come from Chikkaballapura district, where the population of Balija community, to which he belongs, is considerable.

Sources said BJP is trying to pitch the plan of fielding him from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha seat in 2024 and Raksha from the Bagepalli Assembly seat in the 2023 polls. The disgruntlement of the father-son duo is obvious as they skipped the Congress protest against ED summons to party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Making his intentions clear, Seetharam has distributed handbills which state that some vested interests within Congress were hatching a conspiracy against him. He also listed his contribution to the party since late Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. He pointed out that he won the Malleswaram seat for the party in 1999 and 2004. But since the 2008 Assembly polls, these vested interests started snubbing him.

He also mentioned how he was ignored for the MLC seat during the recent nomination. “Despite the state leadership proposing my name, it was dropped overnight,” he said.It is known that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah is on good terms with Seetharam and had backed his candidature. He is also in the good books of opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Seetharam said that though he had prepared well to contest the 2009 Parliamentary election from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha seat, he was denied a ticket at the last minute because of the intervention of these elements.

Seetharam told TNIE that recent developments in the party did not go down well with him. “They gave my son the IYC national general secretary post reluctantly and only four months after he sacrificed his state Youth Congress president post to another leader,” he remarked, adding that he will make his political move after the June 24 meeting of his supporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MR Seetharam Raksha Ramaiah
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp