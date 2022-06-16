‘Higher appreciation for science in India than last year’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A global survey has found an increase in appreciation of science and scientists in India over last year. The 2022 State of Science Index (SOSI) by 3M, the American multinational conglomerate corporation which conducted the survey from September to December 2021, surveyed around 1,000 adults from the general population in India and found that over 90 per cent of the respondents expressed an appreciation for science and scientists.

A majority of respondents said science positively affected their lives and felt it contributes towards solving problems presented in the pursuit of sustainability, health and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) equity. Sustainability was also a major point of interest with respondents feeling that climate change was likely to separate or cause the loss of a loved one.

In this direction, compared to last year, the respondents felt that sustainability and lower waste generation must be made a priority to address the issues caused by climate change. Over 90 per cent of respondents felt that they would be displaced due to extreme weather conditions caused by climate change.Overall concerns on climate change had intensified over the last year as well, with air pollution and concerns on clean water being some of the more pressing issues they worried about.

This also meant that many felt priorities needed to be set on figuring out how to collect and save water from rainwater and fog. However, the survey also found respondents believing that misinformation on science was widespread and posed a threat to the credibility of scientific research. Over 80 per cent believed this was spread through traditional and social media.

Over half of the respondents believed that the prevalence of misinformation could lend itself to more public health crises and a greater division within society. Social media emerged as the bigger villain with 85 per cent attributing the misinformation to be more widespread because of it while for traditional media it was 72 per cent. However, for scientific facts 75 per cent of the respondents were in favour of believing the traditional media while social media got just 44 per cent who believed in it coming to science facts.