IAF to recruit 16K Agniveers in 4 yrs: Air Marshal

BENGALURU: Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the HQ Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), said here on Wednesday that 16,200 Agniveers will be recruited in the next four years under the new Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Air Marshal Singh said recruitments will begin soon after the notification is issued. “The recruitment process takes around 90 days. The IAF has planned to recruit 3,000 youth in the first batch of Agniveers, hopefully by December.

In the second, third and fourth years, 3,500, 4,400, and 5,300 Agniveers, respectively, will be recruited as airmen as well as non-combatants (enrolled) cadre,” he said, adding that the recruitment details will be hosted on the official website of IAF and exams will be held online.

Noting that a six-month specially designed training programme is being worked out for Agniveers, he said even women will be recruited in the future. “On completing the engagement period of four years, 25 per cent of each batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of IAF, based on their performance and choice,” he said.

“Others, who return to civilian life, will have opportunities to become entrepreneurs as approximately Rs 11 lakh ‘Seva Nidhi’ (severance package) will be paid to them. They can also pursue higher studies or

join other employment,” Air Marshal Manavendra Singh said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already announced that priority will be given to Agniveers in the recruitment of staff to Central Armed Police Forces. On the scheme drawing criticism from various quarters, including defence veterans, he said, “The times have changed now and there is no one way of doing things. There will be no compromise on the quality as there is no scope for failure in the armed forces.” Asked why the scheme is not being implemented on a pilot basis, he said, “A trial is carried out when one is unsure of the results. We are quite sure of the outcome of these recruitments.”