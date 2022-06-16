STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS leader hacked to death in Gubbi

Tension prevailed in Gubbi town when a JDS leader and former vice-president of town panchayat was chased and murdered in a broad daylight by a gang on Wednesday.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader Narasimhamurthy

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Tension prevailed in Gubbi town when a JDS leader and former vice-president of town panchayat was chased and murdered in a broad daylight by a gang on Wednesday. Narasimhamurthy (54), a Dalit Sangharsha Samithi leader and supporter of Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas, was hacked to death by a gang of five while he was at a petty shop chatting with his friends near the government hospital at 1 pm.

As soon as he noticed the accused approaching him with lethal weapons, the victim tried to run away but in vain. They attacked him with knives at his head and fled the scene. The victim died on the spot.

Four of them came by car and another on a bike, sources said. SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad and ASP Udesh rushed to the spot. The police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating.  Old rivalry over a land-related dispute might be the reason for the murder, police suspect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp