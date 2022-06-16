JDS leader hacked to death in Gubbi

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed in Gubbi town when a JDS leader and former vice-president of town panchayat was chased and murdered in a broad daylight by a gang on Wednesday. Narasimhamurthy (54), a Dalit Sangharsha Samithi leader and supporter of Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas, was hacked to death by a gang of five while he was at a petty shop chatting with his friends near the government hospital at 1 pm.

As soon as he noticed the accused approaching him with lethal weapons, the victim tried to run away but in vain. They attacked him with knives at his head and fled the scene. The victim died on the spot.

Four of them came by car and another on a bike, sources said. SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad and ASP Udesh rushed to the spot. The police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating. Old rivalry over a land-related dispute might be the reason for the murder, police suspect.