STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP hopes to cash in on Modi charisma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Karnataka on June 20 and 21, will be on an inauguration spree, and will lay the foundation stone for many projects in Bengaluru.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Karnataka on June 20 and 21, will be on an inauguration spree, and will lay the foundation stone for many projects in Bengaluru. Primary among these is the Rs 15,000-crore Suburban Rail project, for which the tender process is almost complete. He will lead the Yoga Day event in Mysuru on June 21.

With BBMP elections round the corner, the BJP hopes that Modi will attract massive crowds. “The Prime Minister continues to draw large crowds wherever he goes, and the crowds seem to be getting bigger. We recently saw massive crowds in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and Hyderabad in Telangana, when he visited those states. With BBMP polls coming up, and Assembly elections just months away, we too will gain maximum benefit from PM Modi’s visit,’’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reportedly told senior party functionaries and leaders at Gayatri Vihar on Palace Grounds on Wednesday.

Recalling the large crowds in Chennai, he said this could signal major changes in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections, as surmised by some political analysts. BJP leaders who participated in the meeting included senior party functionaries, former ministers, sitting and former legislators and heads of boards and corporations, who will be given various responsibilities.

The Prime Minster, who will land at Yelahanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus to inaugurate a facility, and also lay the foundation stone for a new building. He will arrive at IISc by road from Yelahanka, and thereafter, will take a chopper ride to Kommaghatta to ensure there are no traffic snarls. There, he will lay the foundation stone or inaugurate six new railway projects. He is expected to participate in the inaugural of five new projects which are part of the National Highway, including a ring road connecting Bengaluru and Dabaspet, and to decongest Bengaluru. Modi will travel to Ambedkar Institute by road, and later take the road to Mysuru, Bommai said. BJP supporters will line the roads to welcome Modi in Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Malleswaram and Hebbal, as he drives to Malleswaram from Yelahanka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BBMP elections
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp