Karnataka BJP hopes to cash in on Modi charisma

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Karnataka on June 20 and 21, will be on an inauguration spree, and will lay the foundation stone for many projects in Bengaluru. Primary among these is the Rs 15,000-crore Suburban Rail project, for which the tender process is almost complete. He will lead the Yoga Day event in Mysuru on June 21.

With BBMP elections round the corner, the BJP hopes that Modi will attract massive crowds. “The Prime Minister continues to draw large crowds wherever he goes, and the crowds seem to be getting bigger. We recently saw massive crowds in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and Hyderabad in Telangana, when he visited those states. With BBMP polls coming up, and Assembly elections just months away, we too will gain maximum benefit from PM Modi’s visit,’’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reportedly told senior party functionaries and leaders at Gayatri Vihar on Palace Grounds on Wednesday.

Recalling the large crowds in Chennai, he said this could signal major changes in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections, as surmised by some political analysts. BJP leaders who participated in the meeting included senior party functionaries, former ministers, sitting and former legislators and heads of boards and corporations, who will be given various responsibilities.

The Prime Minster, who will land at Yelahanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus to inaugurate a facility, and also lay the foundation stone for a new building. He will arrive at IISc by road from Yelahanka, and thereafter, will take a chopper ride to Kommaghatta to ensure there are no traffic snarls. There, he will lay the foundation stone or inaugurate six new railway projects. He is expected to participate in the inaugural of five new projects which are part of the National Highway, including a ring road connecting Bengaluru and Dabaspet, and to decongest Bengaluru. Modi will travel to Ambedkar Institute by road, and later take the road to Mysuru, Bommai said. BJP supporters will line the roads to welcome Modi in Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Malleswaram and Hebbal, as he drives to Malleswaram from Yelahanka.