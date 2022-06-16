Police intensify search for commando

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The police have formed a team to trace Subedar Major Surjeet Singh who mysteriously went missing from Belagavi on June 11. He is attached to the commando wing of MLIRC, Belagavi. Subhedar Major Singh (47), a native of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, had come to the Old City on his bicycle to repair his mobile phone. He was last seen parking his cycle near Vaishali Kitchen, Kelkar Bagh. Apart from the police, commando officers and jawans have been searching for Singh since Sunday morning after a police complaint was filed.

“We have found his bicycle in front of Vaishali Kitchen. However, he is still missing and the Commando Wing, along with his family, is concerned,” an Army official said. Public have been urged to call on 9899217518 if they have any information on Singh.

Speaking to TNIE, PV Sneha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the police are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the Commando wing has decided to give a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who informs about the whereabouts of Subedar Major Singh.