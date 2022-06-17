Congress scripts historical win in South Graduates constituency

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress created a history of sorts by winning the Legislative Council election from the South Graduates constituency, considered to be the stronghold of the BJP and JD(S) for the past three decades. The Congress disproved the BJP’s and JD(S)’ claim that the grand old party is nowhere in the race, winning the constituency by a margin of 12,205 votes, wresting the seat from the JDS. The BJP, in the past three decades, had won five times, including a by-election, and the JD(S) twice.

The political calculations of the BJP went wrong as Congress’ Madhu G Made Gowda managed to maintain the lead in the first preference votes against the saffron party’s M V Ravishankar. JDS candidate Ramu had to be satisfied with the third place in the race. After completion of first preference votes on Thursday mid-night, Madhu Made Gowda secured 32,592 votes, Ravishankar 29,976, Ramu 17,072, Raitha Sangha candidate Prasanna V Gowda 9,909, Independent candidate N S Vinay 3,472 and BSP’s Channakeshava Murthy 2,671.

As many as 13 other candidates did not get three-digit votes. As no candidates reached the quota of 46,083 votes, the polling officers eliminated counting second preference and transferring the preferential votes. The Congress candidate maintained the lead in all the ground and finally won by 12,205 votes. Returning officer and Regional Commissioner G C Prakash handed over the certificate to the elected Congress candidate.

This timely victory has further strengthened the Congress’ roots in the Old Mysuru Region and Vokkaliga turf under the leadership of opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

The BJP suffered a major jolt for the second time after losing the Legislative Council election from the local bodies in Mysuru and Chamrajanagar districts in December rising doubts over the leadership of District Minister S T Somashekar and the party’s claim that there is a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government.