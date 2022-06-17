STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Minister Khuba talks rough with farmer, audio clip goes viral

To this, the minister allegedly replies that there are MLAs and officials to look after local problems, and his duty was to provide fertiliser to the state, which he has done. 

Published: 17th June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An audio clip, purportedly of Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagavant Khuba allegedly talking disrespectfully with a farmer regarding supply of fertiliser, went viral on social media on Thursday. The clip is about a person claiming to be a farmer from Hedagapur village of Aurad taluk speaking on phone with the minister. The farmer tells the minister that there was good rain last night, but the village has not received fertiliser.

To this, the minister allegedly replies that there are MLAs and officials to look after local problems, and his duty was to provide fertiliser to the state, which he has done.  The conversation goes on for about four minutes, with the farmer urging the minister to look into the issue. The farmer was heard telling the minister that people will teach him a lesson in the next elections. The minister was also heard saying that he is ready for such threats.

Meanwhile, Khuba issued a clarification on Thursday stating that the person who spoke with him on the phone on June 10 was not a farmer but a teacher in a government school. The minister said the person tried to contact him over phone 3-4 times. As the minister thought that there may be some important problem, he called him. The person, on the pretext of asking about fertiliser, used derogatory words, and not him, the minister said. Khuba said the audio was edited and a selective part was made viral to defame him and his party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagavant Khuba
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp