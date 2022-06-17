STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress protest against ED is unwarranted, says Bommai

Bommai said the people of the country have already rejected the Congress and after the 2023 assembly, they will be sent back home in Karnataka too.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Taking a dig at the opposition Congress for protesting against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the acts of the grand old party are unwarranted. Addressing media persons in the city, he said people of the country have already rejected the Congress and after the 2023 assembly, they will be sent back home in Karnataka too.

He described the move of the Congress as unfortunate as they are supporting corruption. When asked about Tamil Nadu raising objections on Mekedatu drinking water project and the TN government writing to Prime Minister requesting him to stop the project, he said there is no need to reply on the issue.

“The Central Water Management Board’s decision is final and next week it is convening a meeting. We are advocating our issues before it and I am confident that the order will be in our favour,” the CM said.“There is no substance in Tamil Nadu’s plea to the central government, and we are expecting the approval for the detailed project report,” he added.

