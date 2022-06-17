Trio sentenced to death for killing couple

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 7th Additional District and Sessions Court in Chikkodi on Wednesday awarded death sentence to three residents of the taluk for murdering a couple in 2013. The trio sentenced to death are Babu Muthappa, Nagappa Muthappa Akale and Muthappa Bheemappa Akale, all residents of Mamadapur KK in Chikkodi taluk.

They had brutally killed a couple accusing them of having an illicit relationship on October 22, 2013.

One of the accused, Babu Muttappa, had suspected that his wife Sangeeta had an illicit relationship with Basavaraj Burji of Mamadapur KK. Along with two of his relatives, Babu had decided to kill Sangeeta and Burji.

The trio brought Sangeeta and Burji out of their homes at Mamadapur KK on October 22, 2013, and tied them to a tree accusing them of having an illegal relationship. Later, they brutally hacked the duo to death at the same spot.

When Shivanand, a relative of Burji, attempted to stop the three from killing the duo, he too was assaulted. After a case was registered in Chikkodi against the three, the then Police Inspector M Ragi investigated the case and filed a chargesheet.