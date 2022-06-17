STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Trio sentenced to death for killing couple

The trio had brutally killed a couple accusing them of having an illicit relationship on October 22, 2013.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Death sentence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 7th Additional District and Sessions Court in Chikkodi on Wednesday awarded death sentence to three residents of the taluk for murdering a couple in 2013. The trio sentenced to death are Babu Muthappa, Nagappa Muthappa Akale and Muthappa Bheemappa Akale, all residents of Mamadapur KK in Chikkodi taluk.

They had brutally killed a couple accusing them of having an illicit relationship on October 22, 2013.
One of the accused, Babu Muttappa, had suspected that his wife Sangeeta had an illicit relationship with Basavaraj Burji of Mamadapur KK. Along with two of his relatives, Babu had decided to kill Sangeeta and Burji.

The trio brought Sangeeta and Burji out of their homes at Mamadapur KK on October 22, 2013, and tied them to a tree accusing them of having an illegal relationship. Later, they brutally hacked the duo to death at the same spot.

When Shivanand, a relative of Burji, attempted to stop the three from killing the duo, he too was assaulted. After a case was registered in Chikkodi against the three, the then Police Inspector M Ragi investigated the case and filed a chargesheet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp