STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Union govt misusing agencies to target our leaders: Karnataka PCC

Shivakumar said the party will continue to fight against the injustice and harassment meted out to senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul. 

Published: 17th June 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Left: State Congress chief D K Shivakumar and other party leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka hit the streets protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against party MP Rahul Gandhi and sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s intervention to end alleged misuse of the Central agencies by the Union Government.

Accompanied by a large number of party workers, including MLAs and MPs, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar took out ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ in Bengaluru.
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other leaders sat on the main road raising slogans against the Centre when the police stopped the rally to Raj Bhavan near Balekundri Circle. Police had a tough time controlling the party workers. They took senior leaders into custody.

Shivakumar said the party will continue to fight against the injustice and harassment meted out to senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul.  After Rahul announced his “Bharat Jodo Yatra,” from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, the government is harassing him by using Central agencies, he said. Siddaramaiah said they are not against the investigation and condemn the conspiracy with ill-intention to frame senior leaders in a false case to tarnish their image.

Meanwhile, Congress workers will stage protests in all the district headquarters in the state on Friday.
Later, the party leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor requesting him to take note of the alleged misuse of Central agencies and issue directives to uphold the true spirit of democracy and provisions of the Constitution. They appealed to President to issue directives to the Centre, ED and the Delhi police to drop all “illegal proceedings” against the Congress leaders and not to prevent the party leaders and workers from the peaceful protests on these issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Herald case Karnataka PCC
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp