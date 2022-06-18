STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acute shortage of fertilisers hits Kodagu  

An acute shortage of fertilisers has affected agricultural activities across Kodagu, while the agriculture department has assured farmers that relief will come their way by the month-end.

Published: 18th June 2022 05:25 AM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : An acute shortage of fertilisers has affected agricultural activities across Kodagu, while the agriculture department has assured farmers that relief will come their way by the month-end. The onset of monsoon marks the beginning of agricultural activities in the district and other parts of the state. But in Kodagu, no work has started because of the shortage of fertilisers. The agriculture department has been alerted, as many primary agricultural societies and fertiliser distributors in the district have not been able to meet the demand.

Some experts opined that the shortage is because of the Russia-Ukraine war. “While fertilisers are processed in India, raw materials are imported. Shortage of fertilisers is a global phenomenon and a holistic approach is needed to study the situation. The coffee crop will not have any immediate problem, but the government should speed up the process and enable the import of raw materials to address the shortage,” said Vishwanath KK, convener, Karnataka Growers Federation.

Small coffee growers and farmers in the district are worried. “The fertiliser spraying work should have begun this month. We cannot use fertilisers once the rain gets heavier. While now is the right time to feed plants with fertilisers, stocks are not available,” said Santosh, a grower in Makkandur.

Agriculture Department Joint Director Shabana M Sheik assured farmers that the issue would be resolved by the month-end. She said that since no rail rakes are available in the district, they have to depend on Hassan and Mysuru districts to get fertilisers. “By June-end, steps will be taken to supply 10,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers to the district,” she confirmed.

KRRS ACTIVISTS PROTEST AGAINST KHUBA IN BIDAR
Bidar: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene district units protested in Bidar on Friday demanding that Prime Minister Narendar Modi sack Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawant Khuba for disrespecting farmers. The protesters gathered at Ambedkar Circle and took out a rally to the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum.

The protesters pointed to a recent conversation between Khuba and a farmer from Hedgapur village of Aurad Taluk. In the audio clip, Khuba ridiculed the farmer, who asked the minister about fertiliser shortage, KRRS members said. Khuba, while replying to the farmer, says, “I am a union minister. My job is to provide fertilisers to the state. Ask your MLA and officers”. This smacks of arrogance by the minister, they said. 

