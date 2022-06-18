STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister reviews security measures before Modi's visit

The minister also went to Kommaghatta, where Modi will address a public gathering.

Published: 18th June 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday reviewed the security arrangements at the venues where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in various programmes in Bengaluru on Monday. The minister, accompanied by DG & IGP Praveen Sood, City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy and other senior officers, also inspected the helipad.

He visited the Centre for Brain Research located on the Indian Institute of Science campus, where the PM will interact with scientists. Later, Jnanendra went to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University in Chandra Layout, where the PM is scheduled to interact with students.

The minister also went to Kommaghatta, where Modi will address a public gathering. Jnanendra was appraised by the top police officers about the security arrangements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp