Karnataka Home Minister reviews security measures before Modi's visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday reviewed the security arrangements at the venues where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in various programmes in Bengaluru on Monday. The minister, accompanied by DG & IGP Praveen Sood, City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy and other senior officers, also inspected the helipad.

He visited the Centre for Brain Research located on the Indian Institute of Science campus, where the PM will interact with scientists. Later, Jnanendra went to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University in Chandra Layout, where the PM is scheduled to interact with students.

The minister also went to Kommaghatta, where Modi will address a public gathering. Jnanendra was appraised by the top police officers about the security arrangements.