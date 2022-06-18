Youths take out march, protest against Agnipath in Karnataka's Dharwad 

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: In the first protest against the Union government's Agnipath scheme on Saturday, youths took out a march at Dharwad. While some miscreants pelted stones at a bus, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the protest. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Hubballi railway station.

Around 200 youths took out the march from Old SP Circle. But the police stopped them and asked them to give up the protest after an officer from the district administration received the memorandum. But the protesters refused to give up.

In the meantime, some protesters ran from that site, and taking advantage of the situation some miscreants pelted stones on a private bus. Then the protesters also went berserk and tension prevailed for a while. To disperse the mob, the police resorted to mild canning and detained several members.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said around 200 youths said to be recently selected for the physical test in army recruitment and others were opposing the scheme. They assembled at the old DSP Circle in Dharwad in a bid to hold the rally to Kalabhavan and further to deputy commissioner's office. The police soon reacted and tried to convince them about the legal procedure about the rally and other issues.

“We will check the available video footage and take action. Since Friday, the police are deployed in sensitive spots”, Labhur Ram added. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at railway stations and bus terminals in the twin cities.