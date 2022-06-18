STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Youths take out march, protest against Agnipath in Karnataka's Dharwad 

Security has been beefed up at railway stations and bus terminals in Dharwad and Hubballi.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Agnipath' protests have spread to Hyderabad now with protestors setting at least seven trains on fire at Secunderabad railway station and ransacking the entire railway station premises, on Friday morning.One person died and three persons received injuries after railway police open fire at Agnipath protesters at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: In the first protest against the Union government's Agnipath scheme on Saturday, youths took out a march at Dharwad. While some miscreants pelted stones at a bus, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the protest. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Hubballi railway station.

Around 200 youths took out the march from Old SP Circle. But the police stopped them and asked them to give up the protest after an officer from the district administration received the memorandum. But the protesters refused to give up.

In the meantime, some protesters ran from that site, and taking advantage of the situation some miscreants pelted stones on a private bus. Then the protesters also went berserk and tension prevailed for a while. To disperse the mob, the police resorted to mild canning and detained several members.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said around 200 youths said to be recently selected for the physical test in army recruitment and others were opposing the scheme. They assembled at the old DSP Circle in Dharwad in a bid to hold the rally to Kalabhavan and further to deputy commissioner's office. The police soon reacted and tried to convince them about the legal procedure about the rally and other issues.

“We will check the available video footage and take action. Since Friday, the police are deployed in sensitive spots”, Labhur Ram added. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at railway stations and bus terminals in the twin cities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath scheme Youths march Dharwad
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp